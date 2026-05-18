Maresca still had to leave, so just over four months ago Chelsea began planning a new, potentially lengthy project. In early January they quickly appointed Liam Rosenior—who had enjoyed great success with fellow BlueCo club Racing Strasbourg in France—as Maresca's successor. "This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history full of title wins. My job is to protect that identity and build a team that embodies those values in every game and continues to win trophies," Rosenior stated on his appointment.

Yet building a team—a task Alonso now also faces—proved impossible for Rosenior. The 41-year-old lasted just three and a half months: after a promising start, a swift downturn ended his tenure. Seven defeats in eight matches prompted Chelsea to pull the plug at the end of April, despite Rosenior holding a contract until 2032. His downfall was partly attributed to a failure to win over several high-profile players, with some in the dressing room questioning his authority.

That same pattern should worry Alonso, whose spell at Real Madrid ended for similar reasons. After a highly successful stint at Bayer Leverkusen, the 44-year-old moved to Los Blancos last summer, one of the clubs where he had previously played. Alonso was expected to shape an era at the Bernabéu, but ultimately lasted just over six months. Months before his dismissal, reports suggested that his methods had alienated several stars; Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and others appeared to tune out his messages despite his reputation. Those rifts in team dynamics undermined the prospects of sustained success; Alonso reportedly labelled his squad a "nursery" because of the constant infighting.

Could a similar fate await Alonso at Chelsea? Roseniors' experiences hint at trouble, yet the Blues are betting on Alonso's aura—enhanced by his playing career and Leverkusen's title success—to command far greater respect than his predecessor enjoyed. At BlueCo, the conviction is that Cole Palmer and Co. will follow Alonso. The club's four-year surveillance of Alonso underscores their conviction that his reputation as a player and his Leverkusen success will win over Cole Palmer and beyond.