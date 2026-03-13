Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
‘Declan Rice wouldn’t have an issue’ - Shock pick for PFA Player of the Year made by Sunderland legend
Driving force: Rice & Arsenal remain in quadruple hunt
England international Rice continues to justify the £105 million ($139m) show of faith that Arsenal made in his undoubted ability back in the summer of 2023. Having matured in the East End at West Ham, the 27-year-old has reached his peak since moving to north London.
Rice has been a driving force behind Mikel Arteta’s historic quadruple bid this season, with his energy in the middle of the park helping the Gunners to fire on all cylinders. His ability to steer clear of injury and suspension has allowed the 50-game barrier to be broken across all competitions in four consecutive campaigns - with a fifth very much on the way.
Welcome return: Xhaka has starred across second Premier League spell
Few could argue against the Arsenal talisman being named the Premier League’s standout performer by his fellow professionals. It is not, however, a foregone conclusion that said prize will be picked up by someone at Emirates Stadium.
That award could head to the Stadium of Light, with Sunderland surprising many - while winning a host of new admirers - after returning to the top-flight following a nine-year absence. Their struggles have been highlighted on the ‘Sunderland 'Til I Die’ documentary series.
Shrewd recruitment on the back of promotion has allowed the Black Cats to hold their own among the elite, with ex-Arsenal captain Xhaka considered to be the ace in a productive transfer pack.
At 33 years of age, he has slotted seamlessly back into Premier League life - snapping into tackles and dragging his team forward as he goes. For many, Xhaka would be a worthy recipient of the 2025-26 PFA gong.
Who should win the 2025-26 PFA Player of the Year award?
Ex-Sunderland striker Goodman slots into that category, with a man who spent three years on Wearside as a player - speaking in association with https://kasinoguide.com/betting-utan-svensk-licens/ - telling GOAL: “Would it be outrageous for Granit Xhaka to be voted the PFA Player of the Year? No, it wouldn't. Given that this is the one award that is voted for by fellow professionals, it wouldn’t be a surprise to me at all. He has been incredible, absolutely incredible on and off the pitch. He's driven standards all around the club.
“The lads that got Sunderland promoted from the Championship will all have benefited from the standards that he sets around the place, particularly in training and in games. He demands from himself, but he also places demands on others. There are not many leaders like that around anymore, unfortunately.
“If I was still playing, he would get my vote for PFA Player of the Season, he really would. Not even from a place of bias, but from everything I've seen in the Premier League this season. There are some amazing players, but what he's done and the influence he's had on a team have been outstanding.
“Let's remember that this team finished fourth in the Championship last season. I know there's loads of new signings but then Xhaka has been holding and knitting it all together as well as leading on the pitch, it's been a remarkable effort.
“Genuinely, with no bias whatsoever, he would get my vote. I don't even think Declan Rice would have any issue with Granit Xhaka winning the award. Based on what I've seen of Declan Rice, when I listen to him and what I'm told about him as a character, he’s a great lad.
“If Declan Rice were analysing everything rationally, he's part of a brilliant team that will probably win the Premier League and maybe something incredible. I don't think even he, knowing what I know about him, would think what Xhaka has done at Sunderland hasn’t been incredible.”
All to play for: European spots still in Sunderland's sights
The good news for Sunderland is that Xhaka penned a three-year contract when heading to the North East, meaning that he is tied to terms through to 2028. A push for Europe may not be out of the question this term, with Regis Le Bris’ side sat 11th in the Premier League table - four points adrift of seventh-placed Brentford with nine games left to be taken in.
