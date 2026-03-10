David de Gea issues message of support to Antonin Kinsky after Tottenham goalkeeper suffers humiliating Champions League outing vs Atletico Madrid

Spurs boss Tudor opted against lingering on the subject of Kinsky's display when quizzed after the game, but said he withdrew the goalkeeper for his own protection.

"We don't need to comment. It's not the moment to speak too much. It was a strange game, very strange game. We gave them three goals. We even started good, then the problems kill us in three situations. Very, very strange. Very unusual. It took our confidence. We had an opportunity to make it 4-2, then we concede a goal for 5-1. … We apologise to the fans and to everyone. It's a difficult moment. Everything looks like going wrong. Small mistakes, we pay. Everything, unbelievable. Even this situation at the end, two players [Cristian Romero and Joao Palhinha colliding] — it felt like everything was going against us."

He added: "It happens very rarely,. I have been coaching 15 years and I never do this. It was necessary to do this, preserve the guy and the team. Incredible situation. Before the game it was right choice, in the moment we are in, pressure on Vicario. Tony [Kinsky] is a good goalkeeper."