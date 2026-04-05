David Beckham earns Ronaldo praise for ‘changing the game in the US again’ as ex-LA Galaxy star ushers Lionel Messi & MLS Cup winners Inter Miami into a new era

The stars aligned in Florida as Inter Miami inaugurated their 'Nu Stadium', marking a significant turning point for the franchise that has dominated headlines since its inception. Among the dignitaries present was former Real Madrid 'Galactico' Ronaldo, who was seen sharing a warm moment with his former team-mate Beckham.

The presence of "O Fenomeno" underscored the global gravity of the Inter Miami project. As the reigning MLS Cup winners, the club has transitioned from an ambitious expansion project to the undisputed epicenter of North American soccer.