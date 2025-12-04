David Beckham branded 'vulgar' by one of his former Inter Miami stars as ex-USMNT winger reveals how Man Utd legend 'got in my face' during MLS clash

In an interview with Jackpot City Casino, former Stoke City winger Shea said: “My first game as a professional, at 17 years old, was against LA, and I was playing against David Beckham, someone who was like an idol to me. So it was pretty cool to come full circle, and actually end up playing for Miami, and him being my boss.

“Him turning a $25million (£18.7m) idea into a billion-dollar company or investment, it is amazing. It's pretty amazing to see what he's done and for him to have helped the league this much.

“Having David Beckham as a manager or a boss was a lot better than him as a player. He was pretty vulgar on the field, everyone has a chip on their shoulder of course, but I was thinking ‘oh my God it’s Beckham’ and he got in my face because I fouled him. But I loved every single bit of it.

“He’s a nice guy, an amazing guy, you never hear any bad stories about him despite being in the public eye. So kudos to him and what he's done for the team.”