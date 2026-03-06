Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo warned Lionel Messi link-up at Inter Miami would be 'weird' as ex-Man Utd team-mate urges Al-Nassr star to continue rivalry in MLS
Transfer talk: Release clause in Ronaldo's contract at Al-Nassr
Ronaldo, who has found major silverware hard to come by in the Middle East despite adding two more Golden Boots to his enviable collection of honours, recently took to going on strike as grievances were aired at how transfer funds are distributed among PIF-controlled clubs.
He has since returned to action, but picked up an untimely injury. Speculation continues to rage regarding what the summer - after gracing another World Cup finals - will have in store for Ronaldo. His lucrative contract at Al-Nassr is due to run until 2027.
There are said to be release clauses in that deal, with a return to Europe or fresh start in the United States being mooted. Many have been quick to suggest that another legendary former Red Devils No.7 - ex-England captain Sir David Beckham - could put a remarkable agreement in place that unites Ronaldo and Messi in South Florida.
Many fans around the world would love to see two all-time greats compete on the same team before the day comes for record-shattering boots to be hung up for the final time, but not everybody is clinging to that dream.
Ronaldo told why move to join Messi in Miami would be 'weird'
Quizzed on whether he would like to see a stunning union take place, former MLS star Rossi - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “I don't want to see it. I don't want to see Messi and Ronaldo together. That would be kind of weird. Just keep them separate. If Ronaldo wants to play in the US, you put him on - what's another team in Florida? Orlando. So at least they could have a good rivalry there.”
Rossi has also suggested that a landing spot in Los Angeles, close to the Hollywood movie industry, would suit Ronaldo “better” than Miami. He is confident that CR7 will prolong his playing career somewhere into the 2026-27 campaign and beyond.
Pressed on how long the five-time Ballon d’Or winner can continue, Rossi said: “Ronaldo, he kind of defies science, right? But I'm sure that there will be a time where he's going to hang them up and it's going to be one of the greatest careers that anybody has ever had. So I feel like let's continue to enjoy the likes of him and the likes of Messi that are playing at an older age and still at a good level. Because you never know when the last game will be.”
Strike action: Why Ronaldo's frustration in Saudi Arabia comes as no surprise
Rossi has witnessed Ronaldo’s relentless pursuit of perfection at close quarters, during their time together at Old Trafford. He is not overly surprised to see a passionate character airing his frustration in Saudi Arabia, as the Portuguese GOAT does not take kindly to being second best.
Rossi added: “That's his DNA, right? His DNA is all about winning, doing anything possible to do so. When he doesn't, there's a lot of frustration. And listen, his team-mates could take it a certain way. Listen, I'm going to follow his frustrations and try to be better. Or, you know, there's some people that kind of take it personally.
“But he's never cared about what others thought about him. Or he's never really cared if people follow him or not. But he has a track record of winning, of scoring a million goals a season. So whatever he does has always been beneficial to the team because the team wins. So we'll see. Things haven't changed since he was 17 until now that he's 41. So I don't think that he's going to do anything different.”
GOAT herding: Will Ronaldo & Messi ever become team-mates?
Ronaldo has never made any apologies for who or what he is, so will not be changing his ways any time soon. He demands nothing but the best of himself and those that he works alongside - on and off the field. It may be that he crosses paths again with Messi at some point, but whether they ever become team-mates remains to be seen.
