Getty Images Sport Cristiano Ronaldo to be coached by former team-mate as Al-Nassr turn to ex-AC Milan manager after Luciano Spalletti rejected €54m offer from Saudi giants C. Ronaldo Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr are reportedly considering the appointment of former AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao, who played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Pioli quit Al-Nassr and has joined Fiorentina

Saudi giants snubbed by ex-Italy boss Spalletti

Conceicao now being eyed for managerial post