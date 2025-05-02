Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Cristiano Ronaldo to get new manager! Stefano Pioli to leave Al-Nassr after trophyless season in Saudi Arabia - with CR7 set for fifth head coach in two-and-a-half years

C. RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCS. Pioli

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to work under a fifth coach in two-and-a-half years at Al-Nassr, with Stefano Pioli facing sack threats.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ronaldo opened Saudi adventure in 2023
  • Has won just one trophy in the Middle East
  • Italian coach to be replaced in the summer
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match