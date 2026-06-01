Cristiano Ronaldo at 2030 World Cup? ‘Huge surprise’ claim made as future role for Portuguese GOAT is explained

As Portugal prepares to co-host the 2030 World Cup, speculation has naturally turned to whether Ronaldo will still be playing. However, Proenca has tempered expectations regarding the forward's presence on the pitch in four years' time. Speaking at the Bola Branca Conference, Proenca suggested that biological factors would make a tournament appearance at age 45 highly unlikely.

"I'll say that, physiologically, a huge surprise would have to happen for him to be in another World Cup. And the European Championship? That will depend on who's in charge at the time, how the player is doing, a set of technical factors that now, it's not a matter of commenting or not commenting... With absolute certainty, and I'm fully aware of this, those who are the best players at the time will be in the national team. And therefore, until then... Cristiano Ronaldo will always be inextricably linked to the national team, to the federation. And therefore, what is ensured in terms of quality as a player, or not as a player, today, the brand of the Portuguese Football Federation, the brand of the national team, is intertwined with the brand of Cristiano Ronaldo," Proenca explained.