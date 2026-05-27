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Cristiano Ronaldo backed to play alongside his son for Portugal at 2030 World Cup in 'perfect ending to his career'
A lasting legacy for CR7
As Ronaldo prepares for his sixth appearance at the World Cup finals this summer, talk has already turned to how much longer the 41-year-old can continue at the highest level. While most players would be considering retirement at this stage, the Al-Nassr superstar continues to defy expectations, having netted 30 goals in 37 appearances this season while leading his side to the Saudi Pro League title.
His former Man United colleague Djemba-Djemba believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has no intention of slowing down. Speaking about his former team-mate's longevity, Djemba-Djemba told BetVictor: “I genuinely believe Cristiano Ronaldo can play until 44 or 45 years old. I am not surprised at all by what he is doing because I knew him when he was 17 years old.”
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The 2030 World Cup dream
The prospect of Ronaldo appearing at the 2030 World Cup is particularly significant given that the tournament will be co-hosted by Portugal. Djemba-Djemba noted that the forward’s unique psychological drive sets him apart from any other athlete in the sport's history, making a 2030 appearance a realistic goal rather than a fantasy.
“We trained together every day and even after training he always wanted more,” the former midfielder added. “He is obsessed with improving himself and competing. I have never seen a mentality like his before. If Cristiano Ronaldo is still playing when the 2030 World Cup arrives in Portugal, then I believe he should absolutely be in the squad.”
Sharing the pitch with Cristiano Jr
The most romantic aspect of this potential career extension is the opportunity for Ronaldo to play alongside his eldest son, Cristiano Junior. The 15-year-old teenager has been making waves in the Al-Nassr academy and was recently linked with Real Madrid.
Djemba-Djemba believes this father-son duo would be the ultimate fairy tale for the sport. He stated: “It would be the perfect ending to his career and an incredible moment for Portuguese football. And imagine if Cristiano Jr is there as well. That would be unbelievable. It would be very difficult for his son to reach the same level because Cristiano Ronaldo is from another planet, but it would still be a beautiful story.”
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Preparation for the next generation
Cristiano Jr is already following closely in his father's footsteps after scoring his first goal for the Portugal U-16 side. While there has been intense speculation regarding a move to one of Europe's elite academies, the current focus remains on his development within the same environment as his father in Saudi Arabia.
With the senior Ronaldo showing no signs of physical decline, the timeline for a shared professional appearance is narrowing. Whether it happens in the Saudi Pro League or on the grandest stage of all in 2030, the five-time Champions League winner seems determined to keep his professional dream alive until the next generation is ready to take the mantle.