Borussia Dortmund will reportedly let midfielders Marcel Sabitzer and Ramy Bensebaini leave when their contracts expire in 2027, according to the Ruhr Nachrichten.
Translated by
Could two stars be on their way out at BVB? Borussia Dortmund has reportedly made a surprising decision
According to the report, the club is prepared to let both players depart on free transfers and currently has no intention of extending their contracts early or selling them in the ongoing transfer window.
Moreover, neither Sabitzer nor Bensebaini currently plans to leave the club this summer. According to transfermarkt.de, their market values sit in the mid-single-digit millions, a range that would allow BVB to absorb their departure on free transfers without undue financial strain.
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The club has no intention of selling Sabitzer or Bensebaini.
In manager Niko Kovac's plans, neither the Austrian nor the Algerian is an automatic first-team pick, yet both are viewed as vital squad assets. Last term, Bensebaini made 32 appearances for Dortmund, while Sabitzer featured in 34 matches.
Borussia Dortmund follows a strict contract policy: no player or coach should enter the final year of his deal with an uncertain future. Accordingly, the club has already extended the contracts of Felix Nmecha and Nico Schlotterbeck, which were also set to expire in 2027, and is currently negotiating with Karim Adeyemi.
Both arrived in 2023: Sabitzer moved from Bayern Munich for €19 million, while Bensebaini joined on a free transfer after his Borussia Mönchengladbach contract expired.