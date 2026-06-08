According to Bild, the striker will not be moving to a Saudi Arabian club this summer. Rumours of a desert switch have surfaced repeatedly in the past.
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Could Serhou Guirassy be on his way out of BVB? The striker has reportedly made an initial decision about a potential move
According to the report, clubs in the Saudi Pro League are no longer splashing the cash as they did in previous years. Guirassy, who is reportedly seeking one last big contract, has allegedly been offered to clubs in the Middle East on several occasions by his brother and agent, Karamba. Another factor working against a move is that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia does not open until 22 July. However, both the 30-year-old and Borussia Dortmund want clarity before then, according to Bild.
Instead, the 30-year-old now aims to stay in Europe's top tier. Fenerbache Istanbul and Aston Villa have shown interest, yet neither appears among the select clubs reportedly able to trigger his €35 million release clause this summer.
- getty
Will he stay or will he go? BVB is working to keep Guirassy at the club.
Nevertheless, BVB intends to retain Guirassy, whose contract runs until 2028. Club management has stressed this publicly. "We have no intention of letting him go. He has impressively demonstrated his value to Borussia Dortmund over the last two seasons," explained sporting director Lars Ricken.
To sweeten the deal, club officials are said to have shared their transfer strategy with the striker, promising to sign a high-caliber attacking partner who can help integrate Guirassy more effectively into the team's play.
Although he finished the previous campaign as the club's top scorer with 22 goals, Guirassy sometimes struggled to get into the game under coach Niko Kovac, leading to a weeks-long drought and, briefly, a demotion to the bench.
Serhou Guirassy: Performance data and statistics at BVB
Games 96 Goals 60 assists Assists: 15 15