Could Serhou Guirassy be on his way out of BVB? The striker has reportedly made an initial decision about a potential move

According to the report, clubs in the Saudi Pro League are no longer splashing the cash as they did in previous years. Guirassy, who is reportedly seeking one last big contract, has allegedly been offered to clubs in the Middle East on several occasions by his brother and agent, Karamba. Another factor working against a move is that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia does not open until 22 July. However, both the 30-year-old and Borussia Dortmund want clarity before then, according to Bild.

Instead, the 30-year-old now aims to stay in Europe's top tier. Fenerbache Istanbul and Aston Villa have shown interest, yet neither appears among the select clubs reportedly able to trigger his €35 million release clause this summer.