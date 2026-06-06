Could flexibility be the key? The centre-back is reportedly back on FC Bayern Munich's radar

Araujo has long been linked with a move to FC Bayern, and the Munich club has reportedly held initial talks with the 23-year-old's entourage.

Araujo can slot in at centre-back or right-back, making him a potential alternative to Konrad Laimer or a central option should Min-Jae Kim or Hiroki Ito depart—a level of flexibility that coach Vincent Kompany is expected to value as he plans for the coming campaign.

However, the 24-year-old only recently signed a long-term contract with Benfica Lisbon until 2029, reportedly containing a hefty release clause valued between €80 and €100 million. Chelsea have also been linked, but Bayern are unlikely to match that valuation for the Portuguese international.