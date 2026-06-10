Could Bayern Munich-linked Rio Ngumoha leave Liverpool as ‘dissatisfaction’ revealed?

Bayern Munich have been identified as one of the primary suitors looking to pry Ngumoha away from Merseyside. The German club’s interest comes amid revelations that there was some dissatisfaction over Ngumoha's level of game time under former Liverpool manager Arne Slot last season, per BBC Sport.

While the Reds are adamant they will not sell the youngster this summer, the lure of a pathway elsewhere could prove tempting if his path to the first team remains congested. Bayern are known to have other candidates on their shortlist, but Ngumoha's explosive potential has put him firmly on the radar of the Bavarian recruitment team as they look to snatch one of England’s brightest young talents.