The coach already has a clear plan for the rebuild, and it includes a major transfer coup: according to *Gazzetta dello Sport*, Glasner is determined to bring Austrian captain David Alaba to Milan.

The Real Madrid defensive utility man is primed to become the new defensive leader at San Siro. Yet the move carries risk: Alaba has battled serious injury problems since the 2023/24 season, including a cruciate ligament tear as well as persistent muscle and meniscus issues.

Nevertheless, Glasner is convinced of his compatriot's qualities, believing Alaba's international experience and leadership would justify the risk.

Sources claim Alaba has been pushing for a move away from Madrid or is at least being actively marketed, with the Austrian already pitched to several clubs. Most explosively, city rivals Inter Milan are also reported to be among the suitors.

Meanwhile, Milan is planning a broader personnel overhaul that extends beyond the coaching staff. Far-reaching structural changes are being discussed behind the scenes, with Austrian national team boss Ralf Rangnick still linked to a potential technical director role, according to Corriere dello Sport.