According to The Athletic, Kroos will not be returning to the pitch as a player. The 36-year-old retired after the 2024 European Championship, having repeatedly stressed that his decision was final. Since the 36-year-old hung up his boots, Los Blancos have gone trophyless under Carlo Ancelotti in 2024/25, and the same fate now threatens in the current season, despite the best efforts of coaches Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa.
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Concrete talks are already underway: Toni Kroos's spectacular return to Real Madrid appears to be taking shape
Real Madrid are weighing a Zinedine Zidane-style route for Kroos: after retirement, the former World Player of the Year joined the club and grew into a star coach, winning the Champions League in each of his two Bernabéu spells.
"Kroos could start in a similar advisory role to the Frenchman and also represent the club at official events," writes the website. A position in the inner circle of the first team is also feasible, as is a future transition to coaching, mirroring Zidane's own journey.
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Real Madrid aim to leverage Kroos's experience.
Real Madrid are said to value Kroos's experience and expertise too highly to let him go. While Santiago Solari currently holds the title of director of professional football at the club, head of scouting Juni Calafat and manager Jose Angel Sanchez—who brief club president Florentino Perez on major transfers—enjoy far greater influence over strategic decisions. Kroos, were an agreement to be reached, could therefore wield significant input in this arena.
For now, Kroos is concentrating on his podcast and the 'Toni Kroos Academy' football school he set up in Madrid.
Toni Kroos's achievements at Real Madrid:
Champions League winners 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024 Spanish champions 2017, 2020, 2022, 2024 Spanish Cup winners 2023 Supercopa winner 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 Club World Champions 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023