Concrete talks are already underway: Toni Kroos's spectacular return to Real Madrid appears to be taking shape

Real Madrid are weighing a Zinedine Zidane-style route for Kroos: after retirement, the former World Player of the Year joined the club and grew into a star coach, winning the Champions League in each of his two Bernabéu spells.

"Kroos could start in a similar advisory role to the Frenchman and also represent the club at official events," writes the website. A position in the inner circle of the first team is also feasible, as is a future transition to coaching, mirroring Zidane's own journey.