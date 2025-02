This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

GOAL/Getty Como president reveals how Serie A club tried and failed in ambitious bid to reunite Man Utd outcast Marcus Rashford with Dele Alli in Italy Como M. Rashford Transfers Serie A Manchester United Aston Villa D. Alli Como's president has confirmed that the club did try to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United in the January transfer window. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Como tried to sign Rashford in January

Man Utd outcast joined Aston Villa on loan

Como signed Dele Alli from Everton Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱