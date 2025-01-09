Marcus Rashford to link-up with Dele Alli?! Shock Serie A club emerges as transfer destination for Man Utd outcast - and covering seismic £315k-a-week wage wouldn't be an issue
Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford is looking to leave the Red Devils this January and Serie A side Como are reportedly in the race.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rashford on his way out of Man Utd
- Como interested in signing Rashford
- Varane could help smooth over talks