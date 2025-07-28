Deion Sanders announces he'll coach the Colorado Buffaloes this season despite undergoing bladder cancer surgery
Deion Sanders announced the breaking news to the public in a press conference on Monday, and the doctor's said he is now cancer-free.
- Sanders underwent surgery to remove tumor found in his bladder following CT scan
- The surgery was successful and he has been cured from cancer
- 'Prime Time' plans to oversee the Buffaloes this season
