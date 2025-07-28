This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
2025 Big 12 Football Media DaysGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

Deion Sanders announces he'll coach the Colorado Buffaloes this season despite undergoing bladder cancer surgery

NFL

Deion Sanders announced the breaking news to the public in a press conference on Monday, and the doctor's said he is now cancer-free.

  • Sanders underwent surgery to remove tumor found in his bladder following CT scan
  • The surgery was successful and he has been cured from cancer
  • 'Prime Time' plans to oversee the Buffaloes this season
