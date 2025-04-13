Club World Cup Scouting Report: With strong pedigree, can African side Esperance de Tunis be a tricky matchup in group?

Esperance de Tunis have a glittering history, but may find themselves outmatched by more traditional powers

One of four teams flying the flag for Africa in the Club World Dup, Esperance de Tunis have a wonderful history. They have 33 Tunisian top-flight titles, have won the Tunisian Cup 15 times, and have appeared in 14 straight CAF Champions Leagues. Success, then, is nothing new.

But it remains to be seen how well that might translate to a 32-team Club World Cup. While those 48 trophies are wonderful, they may find themselves challenged on the big stage. Still, there are plenty of reasons for excitement.

This is their fourth appearance at some iteration of the Club World Cup. They have yet to win a game at the competition but have held their own every time. For all of their disadvantages, they won't be pushovers. And perhaps being a tricky matchup, and representing a club with a wonderful pedigree might be enough.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13.

Next up is Esperance de Tunis with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the African side at the tournament.