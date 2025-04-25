Club World Cup Scouting Report: Mamelodi Sundowns have the swagger and quality to make life difficult for Europe's top clubs

Can the most successful South African club in recent history make an impact in the U.S. this summer?

Mamelodi Sundowns were once so cool that they were regarded as bigger than Africa. In the 1960s, they were dubbed "The Brazilians" for their sharp style and even sharper kits. And although that tag has faded and they have "settled" for the arguably even cooler Bafana ba Style (translation: Boys with style), the Sundowns have lost none of their swagger.

One of four African teams taking part at the Club World Cup, they are here in the name of both pedigree and continuity. The Sundowns have dominated their domestic competitions in recent years, winning seven straight South African Top Flight titles, and being ever present in the African Champions League.

The Club World Cup, though, has evaded them for some time, and they will be appearing in the competition for the first time since 2016. And although they have a tough group, that flair might be enough for them to make some noise.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Mamelodi Sundowns, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the South African side at the tournament.