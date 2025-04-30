Club World Cup Scouting Report: Can USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Tim Weah lead Juventus back to the top?

After a poor continental showing in 2024-25, the Bianconeri look to emerge as contenders in Club World Cup

It's been a troubling trend for Juventus. Always competing for a Serie A title, always flashy at one point or another in European competition - but without a trophy in the domestic league since the 2019-20 season, and without a UCL title since 1996, nearly 30 years.

Once home to Zinedine Zidane, Andrea Pirlo, Gianluigi Buffon and Alessandro Del Piero - all legends of the game - the club has stagnated over the past five years. Could this summer be their return to the top?

Led by U.S. men's national team star Weston McKennie and winger Tim Weah, Juve have a lot of hills to climb. On their third manager since last spring, the Italian club aren't flourishing. They can't seem to find a consistent striker to lead their line, multiple formations have been used amid different coaching philosophies and despite having a plethora of attacking options, they're not scoring at winning rate.

Again, though, it's Juventus. They always manage to impress at some point. The Club World Cup could present them with a sort of reset button. And if they manage to do so? The rest of the field should look out.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Juventus, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Italian side at the tournament.