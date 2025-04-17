Club World Cup Scouting Report: Can Sergio Ramos and Monterrey deliver on heavy expectations?

A giant in CONCACAF competition, and a thorny all-Mexican team, Rayados might turn heads in the CWC

CF Monterrey bolstered their roster in the offseason with the addition of former Real Madrid and Spain legend Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard's experience is likely going to be something they bank on when they compete in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

The Liga MX club are not unfamiliar with the competition, with five previous appearances. However, in the newly expanded format, they'll be introduced to multiple new clubs who will get a chance to see what the Mexican giants are all about.

There are plenty of familiar faces on their roster - in addition to Ramos. Former La Liga standouts Lucas Ocampos and Sergio Canales play for Raydos, while former Porto and Mexico star Jesus "Tecatito" Corona also plays there. With multiple El Tri internationals, such as German Berterame, on the squad, they'll look to impress. A giant in CONCACAF competition, and a thorny all-Mexican team, Rayados might turn heads.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Monterrey with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Mexican side at the tournament.