Club World Cup Scouting Report: Boca Juniors have the pedigree, but can they navigate out of a tough group?

The Argentine side have struggled on the pitch of late, but will be a fun watch for their raucous fans in the U.S.

Football is about brands. And Boca Juniors have one of the strongest in the game. After all, this is the club of Diego Maradona, Juan Ramon Riquelme, and countless other legends of South American football. The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid might be the biggest in Europe, but the Superclasico - fought between Boca and River Plate - is the most fearsome in the world of soccer.

Want soccer in its most passionate, raw and captivating form? Head to the Bombanera.

Historically, only arch-rival River have been more successful in domestic soccer - although they have won more Copas Libertadores. Lately, though, things have been less successful. Boca's trophy drought stretches back to 2022, with a squad a tier below the quality required to compete at the top of the division.

Article continues below

Still, there are some game-changers in the side, including Uruguayan great Edinson Cavani up front - one of the finest forwards of his generation.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Boca Juniors, with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Argentine stalwarts ahead of this summer's tournament.