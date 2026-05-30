Can Christian Pulisic find form and will Mauricio Pochettino’s defense stop Sadio Mane? Five keys for USMNT vs Senegal

It may just go down to the wire. Matt Freese and Matt Turner are both in camp. Turner was the guy at the last World Cup, but Freese has been the guy over the last year. Freese has been good in MLS, but Turner has been great. Both will feel they should start. Only one can.

That fact is very real now. The goalkeeping pool has been narrowed down to three, and only one can be named to any particular starting XI. While the one named to this particular XI is not guaranteed the job, there's no denying that it'll be a pretty good indication of who Pochettino sees as the starter.

"It's not the first time that I have not been certain of who's playing," Freese said. "And so it's drawing upon past experiences of dealing with the pressure, being confident and being hungry, being competitive, but also being a good teammate and finding that right balance. What matters is the team succeeding, the team doing well, and I'm a guy that drives a lot of my confidence from the hard work that I put in and the hard work that I've put in for 25 or 26 years.

"Lord knows that I've worked hard, and so it doesn't really change my confidence. I'm very focused on just doing my thing when I get any opportunity, and then making sure that I'm confident and ready to help the team."

Freese has started all but two of the USMNT's matches since the start of last summer. That, theoretically, makes him the incumbent. Turner's only USMNT starts came in lopsided losses to Switzerland and Belgium, although the blame for those losses could not be laid at his feet. Still, the outside perception is that Turner is chasing. He's approaching it that way, too, whether he is or isn't.

"I'm always going to train like I have a chance," he said. "That's how I've gotten to where I am in this current day and age. I don't know why I would ever change that. So, for me, I'm always just going to work as hard as I can and when the coach makes his final decision, he makes his final decision, and I'll be at peace knowing that I put everything I had behind it."