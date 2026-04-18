Time for Chelsea to wake up! Resurgent Man Utd will cut Blues adrift if Liam Rosenior can't stop alarming slide

The strong start Chelsea made under Liam Rosenior now feels like a distant memory. While the run to the FA Cup semi-finals has provided some much-needed respite (albeit they benefited from favourable draws in the fifth round and quarter-finals), it has been a bruising spring at Stamford Bridge.

Since their last league victory over Aston Villa on March 4, the Blues have been veritably dumped out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain, losing 8-2 on aggregate, and lost their three league games to Newcastle, Everton and Manchester City by a cumulative scoreline of 7-0 - the first time they have suffered three Premier League defeats in a row without scoring a single goal in 28 years.

That utterly abysmal run that has left Chelsea a steep seven points behind Saturday night's visitors Man Utd, who - like Aston Villa - look all-but guaranteed a top-five finish without having to do all that much themselves. For Chelsea, it's simply a must-win game and the next in a series of daunting fixtures as they risk being cut adrift both in the short and long-term.