GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...
Man Utd player ratings vs Leeds: Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez have nightmares as Red Devils suffer shock home defeat despite best efforts of Casemiro & Bruno Fernandes
Goalkeeper & Defence
Senne Lammens (5/10):
Made a good point-blank save from Dominic Calvert-Lewin but couldn't do much about any of the goals and wasn't on the same page as his defenders.
Noussair Mazraoui (4/10):
Got routinely done by Okafor down his flank while he failed to stop the Swiss forward's shot and gave the ball away in dangerous areas.
Leny Yoro (3/10):
Had a rotten first half, being bullied in the air by Calvert-Lewin for the first goal, giving the ball away leading to the second and then losing it again in a dangerous area before Martinez saved his blushes.
Lisandro Martinez (4/10):
Struggled in the air and was partly culpable for the second goal. Made amends with his goal-saving tackle on Tanaka, only to leave his team with 10 men for most of the second half for his silly tug on Calvert-Lewin's hair.
Luke Shaw (6/10):
The only defender to leave the game with some dignity. Booked for cynically hauling down Jayden Bogle.
Midfield
Manuel Ugarte (4/10):
Made his first start under Carrick and it was easy to see why he had not been previously selected. Repeatedly lost the ball and wasn't great at winning it back. That United have only won once of the 10 games he has started this season says it all.
Casemiro (7/10):
Couldn't wield his usual power but didn't down tools and his thumping header gave United hope while only a fantastic block from Calvert-Lewin prevented him from levelling.
Bruno Fernandes (7/10):
One of few players to try anything creative in the first half and his excellent cross to Casemiro gave them a chance.
Attack
Matheus Cunha (5/10):
Never got going. Pinged a shot over the bar, lost control of the ball after a promising move and then fired straight at Karl Darlow late in the game.
Benjamin Sesko (5/10):
Had another frustrating night when starting. Didn't make the most of a pass from Amad and generally struggled to get around Leeds' centre-backs. Got up to contest a late header but was denied by Darlow's athletic leap.
Amad Diallo (6/10):
Couldn't fault him for his effort and looked like one of the few players capable of making something happen before he came off.
Subs & Manager
Diogo Dalot (6/10):
An improvement on Mazraoui as he helped shore up the defence.
Bryan Mbeumo (6/10):
Gave United an extra outlet but he seemed to be lacking sharpness after dropping out from international duty with Cameroon.
Michael Carrick (5/10):
Dropping Dalot for Mazraoui backfired and the first half was one of the worst performances of his short tenure. To his credit the 10 men fought back and almost nicked a point.