Michael Carrick is Man Utd's only choice: Interim boss must be given permanent role after record-equalling form and lack of Red Devils alternatives

There is, however, still some understandable caution among United fans about the way the team have been playing since their stunning wins over Manchester City and Arsenal in Carrick's first two games.

They conceded good chances to Fulham before giving away a two-goal lead, meaning they needed an injury-time goal from substitute Benjamin Sesko to take the three points. They were then unconvincing against Tottenham until Cristian Romero was sent off in the 29th minute, and even then did not put the game beyond their opponents until the closing stages.

The game at relegation-threatened West Ham was their worst performance under Carrick and again it fell to Sesko to bail them out, while the subsequent Everton match was not much better and again relied on Sesko to get the job done.

Sunday's win over a tired Crystal Palace, who had played in the Conference League less than 72 hours earlier, was also helped by a penalty and red card, and a questionable one at that. And if you wanted to be really critical, you could say that the victory over Arsenal relied on two stupendous albeit low-probability, long-range strikes from Patrick Dorgu and Matheus Cunha.

United have a huge advantage over their rivals for the top-five due to having no European football and being out of both domestic cups. Players have therefore had a minimum of seven days to prepare for matches, with the exception of the midweek West Ham game, and those critical of Carrick could point to the fact he named an unchanged starting XI at the London Stadium despite the short turnaround. He has made just three changes to his starting line-up for his seven matches in charge, with two of those being motivated by injury.

You could also argue that Amorim's stubbornness is making Carrick look good, with any fan in the pub being able to see that playing a back four, restoring a fit-again Bruno Fernandes to the No.10 role and ending Kobbie Mainoo's exile was going to help the team's fortunes. He also benefitted from Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire returning from injury just when he took charge, instantly raising the experience level among a defence that was being previously led by teenager Ayden Heaven.