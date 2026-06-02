Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
Chelsea rocked by news Marc Cucurella is 'willing to leave' as Barcelona & Real Madrid consider bids
Spanish rivals step up interest in Chelsea defender
Chelsea's plans for the summer have reportedly been complicated by uncertainty surrounding Cucurella's future. After overcoming a difficult start to life in west London, the Spain international has become an important figure for the Blues and one of their most consistent performers.
His form over the last year, combined with a strong Euro 2024 campaign, has attracted interest from two of Spain's biggest clubs. The Athletic report that the defender is 'willing to leave' this summer, with Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly considering potential moves to strengthen their left-back ranks. Barcelona's interest centres on a possible return for a former La Masia graduate, while Madrid are reportedly considering alternative options as they continue evaluating their defensive targets.
- AFP
A potential return to Camp Nou
Reports suggest Barca view the defender as a candidate to provide competition for Alejandro Balde. A return to Camp Nou has also been linked with the player's development pathway, having progressed through the club's academy before establishing himself elsewhere in Spanish football.
Los Blancos are also believed to be monitoring the situation. They are reportedly keeping alternative targets under consideration and see Cucurella's versatility and energy as attractive qualities.
Chelsea face a difficult decision over a key player
Cucurella's revival has significantly changed perceptions of his value. Once heavily criticised following his move from Brighton, he has developed into a reliable starter and a popular figure among Chelsea supporters.
That improvement has inevitably increased outside interest. Barcelona's long-standing connection with the player adds another layer to the story, while Real Madrid's involvement highlights how highly his performances have been regarded over the past 12 months.
Chelsea are understood to view him as an important part of their defensive structure. His technical ability and comfort in possession fit the profile of player expected to thrive under new head coach Xabi Alonso.
- Getty Images Sport
Transfer market developments could shape Chelsea's summer
The key question is whether interest from Spain develops into formal offers. Barcelona may need to address financial limitations before pursuing a deal, while Real Madrid's plans could depend on the outcome of other defensive targets.
Chelsea are unlikely to welcome a departure and would be expected to demand a substantial fee if negotiations begin - especially if he impresses with Spain at the World Cup. However, with financial considerations remaining important, any significant bid could test the club's resolve as the summer transfer window progresses.