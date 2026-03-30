Marc Cucurella admits Barcelona return would be 'difficult to refuse' as Chelsea defender discusses future away from Stamford Bridge

These latest comments arrive at a time of heightened speculation regarding several senior stars. With Enzo Fernandez recently linked with a high-profile switch to Real Madrid, the London outfit face a difficult task keeping their core group focused.

This uncertainty is compounded by the team's recent struggles on the pitch. Chelsea have endured a noticeable decline, highlighted by their painful exit from the Champions League. The Blues were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, suffering a heavy 5-2 defeat in France before losing 3-0 at home. Domestically, they are sitting sixth in the Premier League table with 48 points, desperately chasing European qualification amid a challenging period for the dressing room.