Revealed: How much sacked Liam Rosenior will receive from Chelsea as Blues insert clever 'break clause' to avoid HUGE £24m bill

With Rosenior gone, the board has decided to wait until the summer before appointing a permanent successor to oversee the long-term project at Stamford Bridge. Calum McFarlane has been promoted from his assistant role to serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the campaign. McFarlane’s primary objective will be to restore morale within a fractured dressing room and navigate the final five league fixtures while the search for a world-class replacement begins.