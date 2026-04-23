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AFP
Revealed: How much sacked Liam Rosenior will receive from Chelsea as Blues insert clever 'break clause' to avoid HUGE £24m bill
Strategic exit for Blues board
The Chelsea hierarchy officially dismissed Rosenior on Wednesday following a dismal run of five consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring a single goal. A humiliating 3-0 loss at Brighton proved the final straw, leaving the club in eighth place and enduring a significant identity crisis. Rosenior lost 10 of his 23 games in charge, making him the quickest Chelsea manager to reach double-digit defeats since Glenn Hoddle recorded 10 losses in just 20 matches back in November 1993.
- AFP
Break clause saves millions
Initial reports suggested that the West London club would be liable for a massive £24m settlement due to the length of the former manager's contract. However, Sky Sports have since revealed that the club's leadership successfully negotiated a break clause that significantly reduces the final compensation figure. This clause effectively protects the club from a heavy financial burden following the decision to end Rosenior's long-term commitment six years ahead of its 2032 expiry.
Transition under interim leadership
With Rosenior gone, the board has decided to wait until the summer before appointing a permanent successor to oversee the long-term project at Stamford Bridge. Calum McFarlane has been promoted from his assistant role to serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the campaign. McFarlane’s primary objective will be to restore morale within a fractured dressing room and navigate the final five league fixtures while the search for a world-class replacement begins.
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Wembley test for McFarlane
McFarlane faces an immediate challenge as he leads a deflated squad into Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United at Wembley. Success in the cup remains Chelsea's only hope for silverware, but they must overcome a high-flying Leeds side while battling their own lack of confidence. Following the trip to Wembley, the interim boss must find a tactical solution to the team's goal-scoring drought to ensure the club secures European football for next season.