Chelsea eye shock move for Jordan Henderson with midfielder available for free just a year after Brentford move

According to SunSport, Chelsea are plotting a shock swoop for Brentford star Henderson as the club continues to overhaul its approach to the transfer market. After several windows focused almost exclusively on recruiting high-potential youngsters, the Blues are now pivoting toward proven experience to balance their squad.

The midfielder only joined Brentford on a two-year deal last summer following an 18-month spell with Dutch giants Ajax. However, Keith Andrews’ side could be willing to contract termination, allowing him to join the Blues on a free transfer. This would allow Henderson to prolong his career at the highest level of European football while helping Chelsea manage their financial constraints.



