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Chelsea close to wrapping up £52m signing of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace

Transfers
M. Lacroix
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Crystal Palace
Premier League

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a £52 million deal for Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix. The 26-year-old French international is set to undergo a medical before signing a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge, while Palace actively seek a replacement ahead of the new campaign.

  • Blues close on Lacroix

    According to The Athletic, Chelsea are finalising the transfer of Palace centre-back Lacroix in a deal worth around £52 million ($69m). The French defender is scheduled to undergo a medical on Friday before committing to a contract that runs until 2032. Meanwhile, the Eagles have begun searching for his replacement, targeting Augsburg's Chrislain Matsima alongside Trabzonspor's Chibuike Nwaiwu as an alternative option.


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    Premier League rise recognised

    Lacroix has emerged as one of Chelsea's primary transfer targets since June, alongside several other options, including Como defender Jacobo Ramon. The Blues opted to focus their pursuits on the imposing central defender following his rapid progression across two seasons in the Premier League. His sharp development is clearly reflected in his market valuation, which has surged from an initial €18m fee to a premium price tag.

  • French defender shines bright

    Standing at 190cm, the defender established himself as a cornerstone for Palace last season, racking up 55 appearances across all competitions while lifting the Community Shield and securing the Conference League trophy. His consistent displays since arriving from Wolfsburg in 2024 earned him a spot in France's 2026 World Cup squad.

    Lacroix's arrival at Stamford Bridge could trigger a reshuffle in the defensive hierarchy, directly impacting the futures of Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Mamadou Sarr.

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    Alonso reshuffles defensive options

    Once the transfer is formally completed, new manager Xabi Alonso must swiftly integrate Lacroix into his defensive setup throughout the remainder of pre-season. The Chelsea hierarchy will also need to resolve the futures of several fringe central defenders to maintain squad balance ahead of the new campaign. Meanwhile, Palace face pressure to secure a replacement before the transfer window closes to preserve their defensive stability.

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