BVB, News and Rumours: Niko Kovac must meet two clear targets in the final stretch of the season

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More news and articles about BVB:
At Borussia Dortmund, the season is currently petering out, much to the dismay of fans and the club’s management. Manager Niko Kovac is therefore under increasing pressure to meet key expectations.
Around Easter, the situation still looked comfortable: an eleven-point cushion over third place made the runners-up spot seem secure, pointing to a successful Bundesliga campaign. Two weeks and two defeats later, however, the picture has changed significantly.
That cushion has now shrunk to five points, leaving second spot vulnerable with four matchdays to go. Unconvincing displays against Bayer Leverkusen (0-1) and TSG Hoffenheim (1-2) have darkened the mood once more.
German football magazine Kicker has already flagged “worrying trends” at the Black and Yellows, putting the coach under fresh scrutiny as the campaign enters its closing phase.
While the Croatian coach is not under immediate threat, the hierarchy has issued a clear mandate. According to Sport Bild, sporting director Lars Ricken and his colleagues are insisting on two priorities: more attractive football and accelerated youth development.
The 54-year-old will be judged on these criteria moving forward. He does, however, enjoy some backing: the report states he is closely involved in squad planning and has a say in personnel decisions. At the same time, that input raises the bar, and every additional loss before the campaign ends will crank up the pressure once more.
According to Funke Mediengruppe, Borussia Dortmund’s board is not contemplating any clash between head coach Niko Kovac and the club’s expectations, nor is it weighing whether a split would be wiser in the long run. Sources claim Kovac is firmly embedded in Dortmund’s future plans.
Lars Ricken and Kovac enjoy an exceptionally close relationship, and the club’s sporting director values the Croatian’s input, especially in transfer planning.
Nevertheless, the club’s guidelines are non-negotiable: as early as the winter transfer window, Kovac was instructed to prioritise not only defensive solidity but also entertaining, attacking football—a mandate that will become even more crucial once the team fully adopts the playing style envisioned by new sporting director Ole Book.
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|Match
|26 April, 5:30 pm
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|3 May, 17:30 CET
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|8 May, 8.30pm
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