BVB, News and Rumours: Niko Kovac must meet two clear targets in the final stretch of the season

At Borussia Dortmund, the season is currently petering out, much to the dismay of fans and the club’s management. Manager Niko Kovac is therefore under increasing pressure to meet key expectations.

Around Easter, the situation still looked comfortable: an eleven-point cushion over third place made the runners-up spot seem secure, pointing to a successful Bundesliga campaign. Two weeks and two defeats later, however, the picture has changed significantly.

That cushion has now shrunk to five points, leaving second spot vulnerable with four matchdays to go. Unconvincing displays against Bayer Leverkusen (0-1) and TSG Hoffenheim (1-2) have darkened the mood once more.

German football magazine Kicker has already flagged “worrying trends” at the Black and Yellows, putting the coach under fresh scrutiny as the campaign enters its closing phase.

While the Croatian coach is not under immediate threat, the hierarchy has issued a clear mandate. According to Sport Bild, sporting director Lars Ricken and his colleagues are insisting on two priorities: more attractive football and accelerated youth development.

The 54-year-old will be judged on these criteria moving forward. He does, however, enjoy some backing: the report states he is closely involved in squad planning and has a say in personnel decisions. At the same time, that input raises the bar, and every additional loss before the campaign ends will crank up the pressure once more.