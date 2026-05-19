BVB News and Rumours: A new report names four additional transfer targets for Borussia Dortmund

More news and rumours about BVB:
- Has BVB had a change of heart regarding transfer target Sancho?
- BVB announces six departures in one fell swoop.
- Will a national team player turn his back on BVB this summer?
More news and rumours about BVB:
Borussia Dortmund have already announced three signings for the coming season: Justin Lerma, Kaua Prates and Joane Gadou. Now, further candidates are being linked with BVB.
According to Sky, the club is monitoring Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Matt O'Riley. BVB officials have already gathered intelligence on the 25-year-old Dane and sounded out potential transfer terms, with both scouts and head coach Niko Kovac said to be impressed.
Concurrently, scouts are monitoring Vasilije Kostov of Red Star Belgrade. The 18-year-old midfielder is under contract in Belgrade until 2028, and his agent reportedly visited Dortmund for preliminary talks several weeks ago.
However, the teenager is likely to cost around €25 million, and he is also monitored by RB Leipzig, Inter Milan and several Premier League heavyweights.
Up front, BVB are still monitoring Arsenal's 19-year-old left winger Ethan Nwaneri, with sporting director Ole Book making fresh inquiries.
The player himself is said to be keen on a move to Strobelallee, though the transfer would be extremely costly. This season, Nwaneri gained playing time on loan at Olympique Marseille, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal would loan out the youngster, who is under contract until 2030, once again.
Up front, Lille's Matias Fernandez-Pardo has scored eight goals and provided five assists this term; BVB have made initial contact, though Lille's asking price is said to exceed €30 million, and there is no release clause.
Seventeen-year-old Atlético Nacional forward Samuel Martínez remains on Dortmund's radar, though several English clubs are also chasing the highly rated Colombian.
Runners-up in the Bundesliga, eliminated in the Champions League play-offs, and ousted in the DFB-Pokal round of 16—that's Borussia Dortmund's season in a nutshell. Striker Serhou Guirassy is far from satisfied.
When asked to name a highlight, he said: "To be honest, there wasn't much, because we didn't win anything. We were knocked out of the cup, we were knocked out of the Champions League – so there weren't many great moments."
The Guinean added: "Second place isn't enough for us either, because when you play for Dortmund, you want to win titles. The Bundesliga is tough, but we also failed in the DFB Cup, so there weren't really any great moments this season."
Guirassy has long been linked with a summer move, and Fenerbahce are reported to have made significant progress in negotiations with the 30-year-old. Club president Sadettin Saran held a face-to-face meeting with the BVB striker, and the report mentions a "principal agreement".
Although he is under contract in Dortmund until 2028, Sky Sport reports that he has already decided to leave this summer. No top clubs such as Real Madrid or Manchester City—who could activate his €40 million release clause—have made formal approaches so far. Nevertheless, he still has suitors: alongside Fenerbahce, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan are also reported to be monitoring the situation.
Manchester United have made enquiries about Julian Ryerson, according to Sky.
Whether the interest leads to a formal bid remains uncertain, depending on several factors. Should any deal progress, Dortmund would demand at least €30 million for the Norwegian, who is under contract until 2028.
The full-back has also been linked with FC Barcelona this season. When Ryerson, who has provided 18 assists in all competitions, was asked about the rumours last weekend, he told a reporter: "You're really clever. You know more than I do. I've got a two-year contract here, so I'm not giving it any more thought."
|Date
|Competition
|Match
|18 July
|Friendly
|Rot-Weiß Oberhausen vs. BVB
|29 July
|Friendly
|Cerezo Osaka vs. BVB
|1 August
|Friendly
|FC Tokyo vs. BVB