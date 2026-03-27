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‘Long way to go’ - Bruno Guimaraes to Man Utd transfer update as meeting regarding Newcastle midfielder is confirmed
Red Devils initiate contact with Brazilian's camp
Manchester United have identified Guimaraes as a primary target to lead their midfield transition. The 28-year-old has been a revelation since arriving in the Premier League, and his leadership qualities at St James' Park have caught the eye of the hierarchy at Old Trafford.
The interest has moved beyond mere scouting, with reports from Brazil indicating that United are leveraging strong existing relationships with the player's agency. The move signals a clear intent to find a long-term successor to Casemiro, who will leave the club at the end of this season.
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Romano confirms high-level discussions
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has verified that a meeting between Man Utd and Guimaraes' representatives took place recently. While the contact is a significant step, Romano warned that a deal is far from finalised.
"What I can confirm is that yes, a meeting took place in recent weeks," Romano stated on his YouTube channel. "It already took place a few weeks ago between the agents of Bruno Guimaraes and Manchester United. It's true, the information from Brazil.
"A meeting took place and Manchester United maintain a very good relationship with the agency. Bruno is represented by one of the biggest agencies in the world, so it's normal to have meetings with top agents for top clubs. That's absolutely normal. Then, from that meeting and reaching an agreement on personal terms, meeting and go to sign the player in the summer, there is still a long way to go."
Newcastle's firm stance on their talisman
Newcastle are expected to resist any approach for their captain. The Magpies view Guimaraes as the heartbeat of their project and are reluctant to lose a key asset to a direct top-four rival - especially with his contract still running until 2028.
"For Newcastle, he's a crucial player," Romano explained. "[Sandro] Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle will not make life easy for all the clubs interested, especially for two players, two top players in the same position"
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Alternative targets for Man Utd
While Guimaraes is a leading candidate to replace Casemiro, the Red Devils are keeping their options open as they evaluate several profiles. The club is reportedly monitoring other Premier League players, with names such as Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton all on United's wish list.