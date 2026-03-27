‘Long way to go’ - Bruno Guimaraes to Man Utd transfer update as meeting regarding Newcastle midfielder is confirmed

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has verified that a meeting between Man Utd and Guimaraes' representatives took place recently. While the contact is a significant step, Romano warned that a deal is far from finalised.

"What I can confirm is that yes, a meeting took place in recent weeks," Romano stated on his YouTube channel. "It already took place a few weeks ago between the agents of Bruno Guimaraes and Manchester United. It's true, the information from Brazil.

"A meeting took place and Manchester United maintain a very good relationship with the agency. Bruno is represented by one of the biggest agencies in the world, so it's normal to have meetings with top agents for top clubs. That's absolutely normal. Then, from that meeting and reaching an agreement on personal terms, meeting and go to sign the player in the summer, there is still a long way to go."