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Brighton and Everton target former Chelsea midfielder after stellar season in Serie A
Premier League interest reignited in Casadei
Casadei is once again a primary target for English clubs following his impressive development in Italy. The 23-year-old midfielder has caught the eye of both Everton and Brighton, according to Tuttosport, who are tracking his progress closely after a series of dominant displays for Torino. His ability to adapt quickly to life back in his homeland has proven that the talent showcased during his youth career remains very much intact.
The interest from the Toffees and the Seagulls stems from Casadei's consistent output in one of Europe's most tactically demanding leagues. Having previously spent time in the Chelsea academy and on loan at Leicester City, the midfielder is no stranger to the physical demands of English football. Reports suggest that Everton and Brighton are closely monitoring the player's evolution as they look to bolster their respective midfields in the upcoming transfer window.
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Midfielder enjoys stellar season in Turin
Since joining Torino from Chelsea in a deal worth approximately €13 million last February, Casadei has established himself as a regular fixture in the starting XI. He has flourished under the pressure of Serie A, contributing significantly to the Granata's tactical setup. His statistics tell a story of a midfielder coming of age, having made 33 appearances and chipping in with six goals from the heart of the pitch.
His manager has been quick to praise his impact, noting his ability to change the complexion of matches. Roberto D'Aversa recently stated, "Casadei can shift the balance, one like [Giovanni]Simeone few people have," highlighting the player's unique profile in the current squad.
Torino's firm stance on a sale
Despite the growing noise from England, Torino are in no rush to part ways with their prized asset. Having invested heavily in the player just over a year ago, the club view the Italian U21 international as a cornerstone of their long-term technical project. They are currently unwilling to entertain any negotiations unless they are presented with a proposal that is deemed too good to refuse.
Torino would ideally prefer to continue his development in Turin to further increase his market value. Consequently, they will only consider a transfer if they receive particularly significant offers for the midfielder, potentially demanding a fee well in excess of what they paid Chelsea.
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Casadei's perspective on a return
For the player himself, the situation remains settled for the time being. Casadei famously found life difficult during his final months at Stamford Bridge, where he struggled to break into a bloated first-team squad. His move to Torino was seen as a way to rediscover his confidence and secure guaranteed playing time, a goal he has successfully achieved. After scoring in the derby against Juventus, he admitted: "I unlocked myself as the minutes went by," showing his growing comfort in high-stakes games.
While the allure of the Premier League remains strong for many young Italians, Casadei appears satisfied with his current trajectory in Serie A. He was reportedly very happy to return to his home country last year after a taxing period in London. Whether Brighton or Everton can convince him that the time is right for a second crack at the Premier League remains to be seen, but the competition for his signature is certainly heating up.