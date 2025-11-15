'We are really sorry' - Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti offers Arsenal apology after Gabriel injury but admits defender faces wait to learn extent of issue

Arsenal also received a disappointing update earlier in the week when Norway manager Stale Solbakken declared captain Odegaard is still “some distance away” in his rehabilitation. The midfielder has been unavailable since suffering medial ligament damage in his left knee during the 2-0 league victory over West Ham on 4 October.

"It is steady,” Solbakken told reporters when asked about Odegaard’s injury. “It is going in a steady direction but he is some distance away. He will fly in [to Oslo] after his rehab on Thursday. Then he will continue his rehab with us and will be with us from Thursday afternoon. I don't know when the flight leaves. But he will be with us until Milan.”

Despite carrying an injury, Odegaard opted to join up with the Norway national team as they stand on the brink of reaching the 2026 World Cup. The Group I leaders have all-but qualified for next summer’s tournament in North America, with second-placed Italy highly unlikely to reverse their current 17-goal deficit to Solbakken’s men when the two sides meet on Sunday.

Arsenal await news on the severity of both Gabriel and Calafiori’s injuries ahead of returning to Premier League action next Sunday. Arteta’s side play host to Tottenham in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium, with Thomas Frank’s Spurs currently fifth in the table and eights points (18) behind their bitter rivals (26).