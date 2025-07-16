Bradley Beal agrees to contract buyout with Suns to join Clippers

Getty Images SportAbhinav SharmaBradley Beal agrees to contract buyout with Suns to join ClippersThree-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal agrees to buyout with Suns in order to join Clippers.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBradley Beal agrees to buyout with Suns in order to join Clippers Beal is giving back $13.9m out of the $110m on final two years of his dealThe move gives the Suns increased team-building flexibility by taking out 1st & 2nd apronWatch NBA TV live on Fubo (free-trial)Find the best dealsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Want to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk