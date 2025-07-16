This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix SunsGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

Bradley Beal agrees to contract buyout with Suns to join Clippers

Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal agrees to buyout with Suns in order to join Clippers.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bradley Beal agrees to buyout with Suns in order to join Clippers
  • Beal is giving back $13.9m out of the $110m on final two years of his deal
  • The move gives the Suns increased team-building flexibility by taking out 1st & 2nd apron
Watch NBA TV live on Fubo (free-trial)
Find the best deals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta