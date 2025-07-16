This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Bradley Beal agrees to contract buyout with Suns to join Clippers Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal agrees to buyout with Suns in order to join Clippers.

Beal is giving back $13.9m out of the $110m on final two years of his deal

Beal is giving back $13.9m out of the $110m on final two years of his deal

The move gives the Suns increased team-building flexibility by taking out 1st & 2nd apron