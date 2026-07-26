Bradley Barcola 'open' to Liverpool transfer as PSG set staggering final asking price

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are currently working to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over the transfer of Barcola amid escalating valuations. The 23-year-old France international has indicated that he does not wish to sign a new contract with the European champions and is open to joining the Reds.

Barcola still has two years remaining on his current deal, but PSG are considering his sale. Liverpool have held a long-standing interest in the winger, seeing him as an ideal fit for Andoni Iraola's style of play following the void left by Mohamed Salah's departure.



