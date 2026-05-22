As previously reported, Alexander Nübel will neither remain at FC Bayern nor return to VfB Stuttgart next season. Instead, three unnamed top clubs are said to be vying for the 29-year-old goalkeeper's services.
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Bombshell at VfB Stuttgart: Could Alexander Nübel now pave the way for a dream move to FC Bayern?
A permanent move to VfB is now off the table. Nübel is unwilling to accept a substantial pay cut. He currently earns €11 million a year, with €7 million covered by FC Bayern under the loan agreement. Meanwhile, the Swabians plan to start the coming season with Dennis Seimen, currently on loan at SC Paderborn, as their new number one.
The 20-year-old U21 international has impressed this season with the East Westphalians, especially in Thursday's first-leg play-off win over VfL Wolfsburg. "Everyone sees it the same way: the support Dennis gives us is outstanding. I've never seen anything like it," enthused teammate Laurin Curda after the match.
Seimen himself has not yet received any official word from VfB, as he confirmed. "It obviously depends on Alexander Nübel and what he does, and what the people in charge in Stuttgart want," he clarified, emphasising, "It's not up to me at the moment."
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FC Bayern are no longer counting on Nübel: "Alex knows what our plans are"
Sporting director Christoph Freund recently hinted that Nübel no longer has a future at the German record champions, despite having a contract running until 2030 and in light of Manuel Neuer's latest contract extension. "We've held talks with his management and Alex is aware of our plans," Freund stated after Saturday's final Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln, referring to Neuer, his deputy Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich: "We're going into next season with this trio of goalkeepers; that's the plan."
Nevertheless, a final decision on Nübel's future may not come until late summer, with concrete talks between Bayern and suitors likely to start only after the DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart. The club hopes a Premier League suitor will emerge, securing both a sizeable transfer fee and a salary package that matches Nübel's expectations.
His exit would also free up salary-cap space for other targets, such as Anthony Gordon, and could even act as a bargaining chip in talks with Newcastle United.
Recent reports suggest the Magpies are planning a goalkeeping reshuffle, with Sky claiming they have set their sights on RC Lens' Robin Risser at a cost of €30–40m.
Brighton & Hove Albion could also be in the market if Bart Verbruggen departs, and Freiburg's Noah Atubolu has recently been linked with both clubs.
Alexander Nübel: Performance data and statistics
Club Matches Goals conceded Clean sheets VfB Stuttgart 128 177 38 AS Monaco 97 126 24 FC Schalke 04 53 76 14 FC Bayern 4 4 1