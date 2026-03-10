‘Big surprise’ - Scott McTominay transfer decision still shocks as history-making ex-Man Utd star thrives at Napoli

McAllister sits in that category, with the former Scotland midfielder - speaking in association with Grosvenor Casino - telling GOAL when asked if McTominay’s success story has come as a surprise: “Whenever I'm asked about Scott, during all the periods where Manchester United were changing managers and they were going this style, that style, and he was a young player who'd come up through the ranks at the club. Whenever I've seen Manchester United, during those tough times for Man United, for me he was always the player that jumped out the screen when I was watching him. You could tell he was a player that had the love for the club and he'd come up through the ranks.

“I don't know if it was a financial reason or the PSR and stuff, but for me the big surprise was Manchester United letting one of their own go. They have such a rich history of home-grown players and the youngsters who go on to be greats at the club. For me it was a big surprise that he was allowed to go.

“I don't even think Scott would have imagined how well he's done. That ability, he can cover the ground, get into the opponent's box and score goals. You score a goal and make a goal in the middle of the park, you take your level up into getting close to elite.

“But backing that up on the international stage as well. We need [John] McGinn, McTominay, come the summer. Billy Gilmour, who he went to Napoli with at the same time. I just hope he keeps up the fine form and takes it to Boston. We play Haiti and Morocco. I like the way the games have come out of the draw. I think they play Brazil last of the three. Hopefully we'll have four points by then and qualify for the first time. I think there'll be plenty of partying in the Boston area if we do.”