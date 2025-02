This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Benni McCarthy slams Man Utd for Harry Kane transfer mistake as he confirms Erik ten Hag was denied extra funds for 'No.1 target' H. Kane Manchester United Transfers Premier League Bayern Munich Bundesliga Tottenham Benni McCarthy has slammed Manchester United for failing to go all out to sign Harry Kane, who was Erik ten Hag's "No.1 target". Ten Hag wanted Kane at Old Trafford

Man Utd denied the Dutch manager extra funds

Signed Hojlund from Atalanta instead