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Mark Doyle

Belgium player ratings vs Egypt: Big Rom to the rescue! Lukaku forces own goal as Red Devils pick up precious point in World Cup opener despite dodgy display from Thibaut Courtois

Player ratings
World Cup
Belgium
FEATURES
Belgium vs Egypt
Egypt
R. Lukaku
T. Courtois

Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to help Belgium avoid defeat in their World Cup opener, with the veteran striker playing a pivotal role in Mohamed Hany putting through his own net to earn the Red Devils a 1-1 draw with Egypt in Seattle. Rudi Garcia's men went into the Group G opener unbeaten in all competitions since March of last year but they looked set to slump to a shock defeat after Emam Ashour's 19th-minute strike from outside the area.

Egypt continued to cause Belgium problems for the remainder of the half, with Mohamed Salah linking wonderfully well with Omar Marmoush, Zico and Ashour. Belgium, by complete contrast, struggled to string more a couple of passes together and didn't register a shot on target during the opening 45 minutes.

However, Kevin De Bruyne struck the woodwork with a free-kick as the Red Devils improved the longer the game went on and the introduction of Lukaku proved key, as Hany turned in a low ball into the area from Thomas Meunier that the Napoli striker looked certain to convert a matter of seconds after coming on. Lukaku could have even won the game late on but the half-fit forward made a mess of a decent headed opportunity.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Belgium players on show in Seattle...

  • Belgium v Egypt: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois (4/10):

    An incredibly dodgy display from the Real Madrid No.1, who, on top of being beaten from distance by Ashour, flapped at one corner and made a total mess of trying to parry a Mohamed Salah header to safety.

    Thomas Meunier (5/10):

    The right-back's positioning on Ashour's strike was absolutely dreadful, with Meunier guilty of giving him far too much space but he made amends by forcing the own goal with a dangerous cross and also went close to scoring himself in the closing stages.

    Nathan Ngoy (4/10):

    Lucky to get away with giving the ball straight to Omar Marmoush during the first half - and a push on the same player in the penalty area in the second half after being beaten far too easily in the middle of the park.

    Brandon Mechele (5/10):

    Decent on the ball and made a couple of strong tackles but didn't really inspire confidence overall, as the movement of Egypt's forward line caused him problems too.

    Timothy Castagne (4/10):

    Given the right-back was on a booking from the 14th minute for hauling down Salah, it was something of a surprise that Garcia waited until the second half to take him off.

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  • Belgium v Egypt: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Amadou Onana (3/10):

    An anonymous display from the Aston Villa man, who was hauled off before the hour mark after failing miserably to impose himself on the game.

    Youri Tielemans (6/10):

    Unusually ineffective in the first half but grew in influence after the break - perhaps inspired by a well-struck volley that whistled just wide - and it was the Aston Villa playmaker who released Meunier in the build-up to the goal.

  • Belgium v Egypt: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Leandro Trossard (5/10):

    The back-heeled through-ball for Meunier was outstanding but Trossard didn't offer anything like the same attacking threat as his right-back.

    Kevin De Bruyne (6/10):

    As ever, looked the man most likely to make something happen for Belgium but he saw a fine free-kick strike the outside of the post before later shooting weakly when well-placed.

    Jeremy Doku (5/10):

    Caused some problems with his pace and dribbling skills but his finishing once again let him down when the ball dropped nicely for him in the first half.

    Charles De Ketelaere (3/10):

    A really poor performance from the Atalanta attacker, who created just once chance and didn't manage a single shot. Could well be dropped for Belgium's next game if Lukaku is able to play even 60 minutes.

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  • Belgium v Egypt: Group G - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Maxim De Cuyper (6/10):

    Came on for Castagne shortly after the interval but promptly picked up a yellow card himself.

    Nicolas Raskin (6/10):

    Took over in midfield from Onana in the 56th minute and definitely helped Belgium gain a foothold in the game.

    Romelu Lukaku (7/10):

    May not have scored the equaliser but it's fair to say that 'Big Rom' made his presence felt.

    Matias Fernandez-Pardo (N/A):

    Only came on for the final five minutes.

    Hans Vanaken (N/A):

    Part of a double-substitution with Fernandez-Pardo.

    Rudi Garcia (6/10):

    Belgium were dreadfully flat in the first half - and that's on the manager - but, credit to Garcia, his team were much better after the break and his decision to throw on Lukaku paid off.

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