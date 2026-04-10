Bayern Munich chief emphatically rules out Michael Olise exit amid big-money Real Madrid transfer rumours

The message coming out of the Allianz Arena is as clear as it is firm: Olise is not for sale. In a recent interview with Sky Germany, Bayern's sporting director was asked directly about the Frenchman's future following a wave of speculation linking him with moves to the Bernabeu and Anfield.

Eberl's response was short and to the point. When questioned on whether there was any possibility of the winger leaving, the 52-year-old stated: "No, relatively simple: no." The Bayern chief could hardly have formulated the club’s position more clearly, effectively ending any hopes that rival clubs might have of prising the former Crystal Palace man away from Bavaria this summer.