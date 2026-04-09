Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid plotting €160m Michael Olise transfer swoop after Bayern Munich winger's Champions League masterclass at the Bernabeu
Bernabeu masterclass triggers Madrid interest
According to German football journalist Christian Falk, Olise has emerged as a top priority for Real Madrid following his sensational individual display at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. The 24-year-old was the undisputed star of the show, providing the crucial assist for Harry Kane’s goal and consistently stretching the Madrid backline throughout the evening.
The Frenchman effectively outshone Madrid's own superstars, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, on their home patch. This virtuoso showing has reportedly convinced Florentino Perez to sanction a massive pursuit of the winger, with the club hierarchy viewing him as the final piece of their attacking jigsaw.
- Getty Images Sport
A record-breaking transfer package in the works
Falk has suggested via CF Bayern Insider that Real Madrid are preparing an opening offer in the region of €160m to €165m to tempt Bayern into a sale. Olise has been in devastating form this term under Vincent Kompany, racking up an incredible 16 goals and 24 assists across all competitions, justifying the astronomical figures being mentioned in the Spanish capital.
While Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the former Crystal Palace man, the lure of the Bernabeu and the financial muscle of Los Blancos could put them in pole position.
Bayern Munich firm on 'not for sale' stance
Despite the brewing interest from Europe's elite, Bayern Munich have maintained a remarkably firm stance regarding their prized asset. Director of sport Max Eberl has already moved to dismiss suggestions that the club would even entertain bids for the winger, regardless of the size of the offer.
- Getty Images
The contract situation and future outlook
Crucially for Bayern, they remain in total control of Olise's destiny as there is no active release clause in his current deal. This lack of a buy-out option means Madrid will have to negotiate directly with the Bayern board, who are currently focusing on tying Olise down to an even longer contract to ward off interest.
Whether Real Madrid's persistence and a potential nine-figure bid can change that stance remains the biggest question of the upcoming summer window.