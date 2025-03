This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Bayern Munich & Man City told to cough up! Southampton to demand eye-watering transfer fee for ex-Chelsea wonderkid Tyler Dibling T. Dibling Bayern Munich Transfers Manchester City Southampton Premier League Bundesliga Southampton have slapped a £100 million ($129m) price tag on Tyler Dibling amid reported interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Youngster Dibling impressing at Southampton

Bayern Munich and Manchester City both keen

Saints slap huge price tag on 19-year-old Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱