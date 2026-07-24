Bayern Munich legend confirmed as new Belgium coach and names ex-Chelsea and Liverpool man as assistant

RBFA sports director Vincent Mannaert warmly welcomed the arrival of the tactician and his backroom staff, stating: "I am very pleased that Mark van Bommel and his assistants have accepted our challenge.

"They are hungry and ambitious, and I am convinced that, thanks to their international experience as coach and player, they will be able to perfectly help our Red Devils to continue growing, achieve results, and fully utilise their potential on an individual and collective level."

Meanwhile, Van Bommel expressed his pride at being entrusted with the Belgian national job, saying: "It is a great honour to become the national coach of Belgium. I would like to thank the Royal Belgian Football Association for the trust they have placed in me.

"Belgium has outstanding players and enormous potential. Together with my technical staff, we want to build a team that is disciplined, ambitious, and brave enough to compete with the very best.

"Success is never guaranteed, but hard work, honesty, and dedication are. We will give everything to help this team improve every day and make the Belgian people proud. I look forward to meeting the players, the staff, and the supporters and starting this new chapter together."