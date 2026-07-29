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Revealed: Bayern Munich ready to extend Harry Kane's contract through to 2029 with star striker open to role change
Investment in excellence
Bayern Munich are wasting no time in securing the future of their talismanic striker. Following the conclusion of the World Cup, the Bavarian giants have made it clear that Kane remains central to their ambitions. According to Sport Bild, the club is preparing a formal contract offer that will extend his stay at the Allianz Arena until at least 2029. With a current salary of around €25 million per year, Kane is set to continue as one of the club's top earners, with no wage reduction planned despite his age.
Negotiations are set to be led by sporting director Max Eberl and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, the man responsible for bringing the England captain to Munich originally. On the player's side, his father Pat and brother Charlie will represent his interests at the bargaining table.
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Big offers rejected
The decision to initiate these talks comes amid significant interest from abroad, proving that Kane’s stock remains incredibly high on the global market. Barcelona and Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have reportedly enquired about the striker's availability, but the player has shown no interest in a move.
Instead of seeking a new challenge, Kane is focused on his legacy in Germany. He chose to delay discussions until after a grueling season and the World Cup to ensure his focus remained on the pitch, but he has now signalled his readiness to sign a new deal. The England captain is currently enjoying a family holiday in the Caribbean and is expected to join up with Vincent Kompany’s squad in early August, which is when contract talks will officially begin.
Evolution of the striker
One of the most intriguing aspects of the upcoming negotiations is how Kane’s role within the team might evolve. As he approaches the final years of his top-flight career, the 33-year-old striker is said to be open to adopting a more creative, playmaking role. The report adds that Kane has his sights firmly set on the 2030 World Cup, and adapting his game now is a key part of his plan to play at the highest level for as long as possible.
It is understood that Kompany thrives on the idea of having a versatile frontline. Even with Kane extending his stay, the report suggests that the club has not ruled out signing another elite striker in the coming windows. The manager’s vision involves a fluid system featuring two high-class attacking threats, allowing Kane to drop deeper and influence the game with his exceptional passing range.
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Trophies over records
Silverware remains the driving force behind Kane's commitment to Munich. While the allure of breaking Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record remains a constant talking point for the media, the striker is settled in Bavaria and fully integrated into the club's culture. His primary objective is to add the Bundesliga and Champions League titles to his resume, rather than focusing on individual statistical milestones back in England.
As the squad prepares for the new campaign, the resolution of Kane’s contract situation will provide a massive boost to the club’s stability. Avoiding a potential transfer saga allows the management to focus on further recruitment, knowing their focal point in attack is secured for the foreseeable future.
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