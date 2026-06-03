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Bayern & Germany sensation Lennart Karl's special tribute to Lionel Messi revealed - and he wears it during EVERY game
Following in the GOAT's footsteps
Karl became the youngest ever player to score in three consecutive Champions League games, surpassing the previous record held by Kylian Mbappe. He has quickly become one of the most talked-about teenagers in European football, but it is his choice of kit that is now making headlines. The 18-year-old has revealed that he wears custom shin guards featuring the image of the Inter Miami star during every competitive match. For Karl, the tribute is a constant reminder of the standard he aspires to reach as he continues his breakthrough season in Bavaria.
The secret shinpad revealed
By keeping an image of the World Cup winner, Karl believes it provides the mental edge required to reach the pinnacle of the sport. In a revealing interview with Bayern's members' magazine, '51', the prodigy explained why he has an image of Messi attached to his shin.
“Yes, Messi is on my left shinpad," Karl revealed. “He’s been my role model ever since I could play football – left-footed, on the smaller side too, a player who does incredible things with the ball. Having him with me gives me something to think about. It’s simply an incentive to work hard to make a name for myself at the highest level.”
Learning from the Allianz Arena elite
While Messi remains his primary inspiration from afar, Karl is also making sure to soak up every bit of knowledge from the seasoned professionals at Bayern's training ground. When asked which of his teammates he learns the most from, he pointed towards a new arrival who has impressed in the Bundesliga.
“Michael Olise is someone I particularly enjoy watching," Karl said. "He operates in similar spaces, is also left-footed, and has a composure on the ball that I can learn a lot from."
- AFP
The professionalism of Kane and Kimmich
The education of Karl isn't just about what happens with the ball at his feet; it is also about the dedication required away from the cameras. He noted that established stars like Harry Kane and Joshua Kimmich provide the ultimate blueprint for how a professional should conduct himself daily, as Karl prepares to feature at his first World Cup with Germany.
"With Jo [Kimmich] or Harry [Kane], for example, I’m impressed by what they do off the pitch," Karl added. "How they work in the gym, how seriously they take it, and how professional their whole daily routine is. That’s really impressive.”